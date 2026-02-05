(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Warfighter Talk with Lt Gen (Ret) John B. Cooper

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talk is a recurring series under the Campaign of Learning that features senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in a contested environment.. For more information, please visit DLA’s Campaign of Learning webpage. In this talk, retire Lt Gen John Cooper discusses strengthening the team in the "off-season" and his set of logistics truths.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995680
    VIRIN: 260113-O-GC213-3721
    PIN: 505937
    Filename: DOD_111519105
    Length: 00:59:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Warfighter Talk with Lt Gen (Ret) John B. Cooper, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Campaign of Learning
    Warfighter Talk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video