DLA Warfighter Talk with Rear Adm. Andrew Biehn

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talk is a recurring series under the Campaign of Learning that features senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in a contested environment.. For more information, please visit DLA’s Campaign of Learning webpage. In this talk, Rear Adm. Andrew Biehn discusses his experience as s surface warfare officer and sustaining surface superiority.
|09.29.2025
|02.09.2026 15:09
|Video Productions
|995647
|250929-O-GC213-8480
|505937
|DOD_111518744
|01:01:50
|US
|1
|1
