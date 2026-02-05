(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Warfighter Talk with Rear Adm. Andrew Biehn

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talk is a recurring series under the Campaign of Learning that features senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in a contested environment.. For more information, please visit DLA’s Campaign of Learning webpage. In this talk, Rear Adm. Andrew Biehn discusses his experience as s surface warfare officer and sustaining surface superiority.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:09
    Location: US

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Campaign of Learning
    Warfighter Talk

