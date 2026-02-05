(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    February 124th in 124

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    February 2026’s 124th in 124. Highlights new physical fitness standards, Outstanding Airman of the Year winners, 124th Medical Group change of command, 124th Maintenance Squadron change of command, and multiple Chief Master Sergeant promotions.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:11
    Location: IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 124th in 124, by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

