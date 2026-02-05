February 2026’s 124th in 124. Highlights new physical fitness standards, Outstanding Airman of the Year winners, 124th Medical Group change of command, 124th Maintenance Squadron change of command, and multiple Chief Master Sergeant promotions.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|995469
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-LB832-4537
|Filename:
|DOD_111517132
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, February 124th in 124, by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
