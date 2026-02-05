DLA's Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) (open caption)

505941-B
Meet some superstars who are a part of or have graduated from the Defense Logistics Agency's Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE). The PaCE program prepares graduates to deliver critical logistics support where it matters most. Watch this video to understand how you can gain hands-on experience, expand your skills, and directly support warfighter readiness around the world. Apply to PaCE and be part of the mission. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Careers/PaCE/
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 14:35
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:09
