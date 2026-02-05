(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA's Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505941-B
    Meet some superstars who are a part of or have graduated from the Defense Logistics Agency's Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE). The PaCE program prepares graduates to deliver critical logistics support where it matters most. Watch this video to understand how you can gain hands-on experience, expand your skills, and directly support warfighter readiness around the world. Apply to PaCE and be part of the mission. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Careers/PaCE/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995468
    VIRIN: 260208-O-LU733-3407
    PIN: 505941
    Filename: DOD_111517050
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA's Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLAPACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video