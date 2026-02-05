(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Air Traffic Control Tower timelapse during snow storm

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Timelapse from the Tinker Air Force Base air traffic control tower showing just over 24 hours in 30 seconds as a snow storm moved in Jan. 23, 2026. The video shows wind blowing snow drifts and Civil Engineering plowing Runway 18/36 in the distance. The mission at Tinker never stops - the runway stayed open throughout the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995411
    VIRIN: 260123-F-HI919-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515802
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

