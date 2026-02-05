Tinker Air Traffic Control Tower timelapse during snow storm

Timelapse from the Tinker Air Force Base air traffic control tower showing just over 24 hours in 30 seconds as a snow storm moved in Jan. 23, 2026. The video shows wind blowing snow drifts and Civil Engineering plowing Runway 18/36 in the distance. The mission at Tinker never stops - the runway stayed open throughout the storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)
|01.23.2026
|02.07.2026 02:22
|B-Roll
|995411
|260123-F-HI919-1001
|DOD_111515802
|00:00:30
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
