World Class Army Athlete SGT Frank De Duca is competing with Team USA in the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995364
|VIRIN:
|260206-O-OD048-7509
|PIN:
|O482OO
|Filename:
|DOD_111515173
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WCAP Olympic Stories - SGT Frank Del Duca, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.