    WCAP Olympic Stories - SGT Frank Del Duca

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    World Class Army Athlete SGT Frank De Duca is competing with Team USA in the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995364
    VIRIN: 260206-O-OD048-7509
    PIN: O482OO
    Filename: DOD_111515173
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Winter Olymmpics, AAFES, Exchange, Army, sjopmyexchange.com

