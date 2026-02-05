(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines With HMH-461 Take Part in Air Logistics Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct supply drops during an Air Logistics Course as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2026. SLTE is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995341
    VIRIN: 260120-M-LV913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514653
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines With HMH-461 Take Part in Air Logistics Course, by LCpl Grant Gatlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    comradery
    USMCNews
    SLTE
    parachute
    Iron Horse
    Air supply drops

