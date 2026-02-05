Marines With HMH-461 Take Part in Air Logistics Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct supply drops during an Air Logistics Course as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2026. SLTE is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grant Gatlin)