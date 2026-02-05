VIDEO FOOTAGE of Keller Army Communty Hospital testing the load capabilities of an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). The sUAS test is part of Keller's Project MARS (Medical Autonomous Resupply System). Keller received FAA approval and will begin sUAS test flights over West Point.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995334
|VIRIN:
|250401-A-FL546-3318
|Filename:
|DOD_111514428
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
From the Lab to the Landscape: FAA approval allows new phase for KACH’s Project MARS
