    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Lab to the Landscape: FAA approval allows new phase for KACH’s Project MARS

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Robert K Lanier 

    Keller Army Community Hospital

    VIDEO FOOTAGE of Keller Army Communty Hospital testing the load capabilities of an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). The sUAS test is part of Keller's Project MARS (Medical Autonomous Resupply System). Keller received FAA approval and will begin sUAS test flights over West Point.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995334
    VIRIN: 250401-A-FL546-3318
    Filename: DOD_111514428
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Lab to the Landscape: FAA approval allows new phase for KACH’s Project MARS, by Robert K Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    Keller Army Community Hospital
    U.S. Army
    warfighter medical readiness
    Defense Health Agency
    Project MARS (Medical Autonomous Resupply System)

