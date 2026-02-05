Military chaplains from over 25 different nations gathered for the 37th International Military Chiefs of Chaplains Conference in Athens, Greece, Jan. 26 - 29, 2026. The theme of this year's conference was the essence of the character and mission of military chaplains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|995282
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111514059
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|ATHENS, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th International Chiefs of Chaplains Conference, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.