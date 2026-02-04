(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-roll: BG Lubas talks HIMARS, EFDL in Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    02.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, provides a statement to local Lithuanian media prior to a live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026 in Klaipėda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which the U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuanian’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Vilnius)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 06:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995095
    VIRIN: 260203-A-HX593-9070
    PIN: 202602
    Filename: DOD_111511478
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: LT

    TAGS

    Vilnius
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    3rdInfantry
    EFDL

