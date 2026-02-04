A-roll: BG Lubas talks HIMARS, EFDL in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, provides a statement to local Lithuanian media prior to a live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026 in Klaipėda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which the U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuanian’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Vilnius)