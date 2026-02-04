A-roll: BG Lubas talks HIMARS, EFDL in Lithuania

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, provides a statement to local Lithuanian media prior to a live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian partners, Feb. 3, 2026 in Klaipėda, Lithuania. The exercise marks the culminating event of the HIMARS apprenticeship program, during which the U.S. Soldiers trained Lithuanian forces in the operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the HIMARS. The event underscores Lithuanian’s investment in defense modernization, demonstrating how advanced capabilities provide credible deterrence and strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Vilnius)
