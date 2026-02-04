Photo By Capt. Regina Koesters | Lithuanian Armed Forces Cpl. Justas Jansonas, a section chief assigned to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Battery, executes section level certifications on the M142 HIMARS alongside U.S. Army Soldiers, Jan. 13, 2026, on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. As part of the Army's HIMARS initiative, the ongoing training reinforced NATO's collective defense posture by improving interoperability and integration of highly mobile, long-range precision fires. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters) see less | View Image Page

Precision and Power: U.S. and Lithuania Strengthen the Eastern Flank through Integrated HIMARS Live Fire

KAIRIAI TRAINING AREA, Lithuania – In the snow-covered woods of Lithuania, the sound of a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) pierced through the sky, sending a clear message of readiness and resolve on NATO’s eastern flank. On February 3, 2026, U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, assigned to Task Force Pergale executed a HIMARS live-fire exercise alongside Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The exercise marked the culmination of the HIMARS Apprenticeship Program, which aimed to advance the capability and competency of the Lithuanian HIMARS Battery as they prepare for their equipment fielding later in 2026. Over the last few months, Task Force Pergale led numerous realistic training scenarios to build and validate crew proficiency for both U.S. Army and Lithuanian Soldiers.

U.S. Army Capt. Richard Hiler, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, emphasized the impact of training together and how it continues to increase combat credibility in the Baltic region.

“This training proves the crews are capable of accomplishing whatever their job may be and being able to provide long-range precision fires at a moment’s notice,” said Hiler.

As part of V Corps’ HIMARS Initiative, the Apprenticeship Program ultimately enhanced U.S.—NATO plans convergence by building proficiency on the M142 HIMARS operations, sustainment, and maintenance with Lithuanian partners. Mastery of this specific weapon system is critical to collective defense due to its unique capabilities.

As a light multiple rocket launcher, the M142 HIMARS is a decisive asset on the modern battlefield. The system enables greater mobility, long-range precision, and survivability, allowing commanders to shape the deep battle and disrupt enemy efforts.

The exercise demonstrated the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s commitment to strengthening collective defense and improving warfighting readiness throughout the region. By training on common systems and procedures, U.S. and Lithuanian forces ensure they can fight and win together in complex, contested environments.

“The most rewarding part about training alongside the Lithuanians is learning from their experiences and troubleshooting situations with them to create better solutions for everyone,” said Hiler.

Close integration with Lithuanian partners during live fires prepares units to transition from competition to crisis or conflict as an Alliance. The training proved Task Force Pergale can effectively synchronize command and control, fires, and integrated targeting during large-scale combat operations.

The completion of the live fire exercise signified a transition as Lithuania prepares to field its own HIMARS. Through side-by-side collaboration, U.S. and Lithuanian forces proved persistent partnership, increased interoperability, and demonstrated seamless integration of the HIMARS. Together, they remain ready to provide combat credible forces, and if necessary, defend the Alliance’s eastern flank.