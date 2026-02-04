U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Soileau, currently serving as the Fusion Chief for Kosovo Force’s (KFOR) 35th U.S. iteration, sends a message to family members in the United States from Kosovo, Feb. 2, 2026. KFOR continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 04:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|995087
|VIRIN:
|260202-Z-FH868-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111511440
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|CARENCRO, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR RED Friday 2026, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.