    KFOR RED Friday 2026

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darius Roberts, Brigade Mobility non-commissioned officer-in-charge, currently serving with Kosovo Force’s (KFOR) 35th U.S. iteration, sends a message to family members in the United States from Kosovo, Feb. 2, 2026. KFOR continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 04:09
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 995085
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-FH868-1001
    Filename: DOD_111511438
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, KFOR RED Friday 2026, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    KFOR
    REDFriday

