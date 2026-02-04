KFOR RED Friday 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darius Roberts, Brigade Mobility non-commissioned officer-in-charge, currently serving with Kosovo Force’s (KFOR) 35th U.S. iteration, sends a message to family members in the United States from Kosovo, Feb. 2, 2026. KFOR continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)