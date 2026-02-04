(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEC-RAS Training Sac. District Day 2-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Day 2
    0800-0900 2.1 Mesh Development Alex S
    0900-0945 2.2 Workshop - Mesh Development Eric
    0945-1000 Workshop - Review Eric
    1015-1100 2.4 Mesh Application Alex S
    1100-1200 2.5 Workshop - Mesh Implementation
    1300-1330 2.6 Meshing for HEC-RAS 6.x Alex K
    1330-1345 Review Competition Eric
    1400-1530 2.7 Workshop - Meshing for HEC-RAS 6.x Alex K
    1530-1545 2.8 Boundary Conditions Eric
    1545-1600 2.9 Viewing Results Alex S
    1600-1700 2.10 Plan and Results Workshop Alex S
    Day 3
    0800-0830 3.1 Plan and Computational Settings Alex S
    0830-0845 3.2 Tagging Alex K
    0845-0915 3.3 Mesh Quality and Convergence Alex S
    0915-0930 3.4 Culverts and Weirs Eric
    0945-1100 3.5 Workshop - Mesh Quality and Convergence Alex S
    1100-1115 3.5 Review - Mesh Dependence and Convergence Alex S
    1115-1130 Review Competition Eric
    1230-1300 3.6 Geoprocessing Alex K
    1300-1440 3.7 Workshop - Geoprocessing and Rainfall Eric
    1440-1500 Course Wrap Up and Feedback Eric

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995042
    VIRIN: 260128-A-QG325-1011
    Filename: DOD_111510713
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEC-RAS Training Sac. District Day 2-3, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HEC-RAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video