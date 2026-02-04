Day 2
0800-0900 2.1 Mesh Development Alex S
0900-0945 2.2 Workshop - Mesh Development Eric
0945-1000 Workshop - Review Eric
1015-1100 2.4 Mesh Application Alex S
1100-1200 2.5 Workshop - Mesh Implementation
1300-1330 2.6 Meshing for HEC-RAS 6.x Alex K
1330-1345 Review Competition Eric
1400-1530 2.7 Workshop - Meshing for HEC-RAS 6.x Alex K
1530-1545 2.8 Boundary Conditions Eric
1545-1600 2.9 Viewing Results Alex S
1600-1700 2.10 Plan and Results Workshop Alex S
Day 3
0800-0830 3.1 Plan and Computational Settings Alex S
0830-0845 3.2 Tagging Alex K
0845-0915 3.3 Mesh Quality and Convergence Alex S
0915-0930 3.4 Culverts and Weirs Eric
0945-1100 3.5 Workshop - Mesh Quality and Convergence Alex S
1100-1115 3.5 Review - Mesh Dependence and Convergence Alex S
1115-1130 Review Competition Eric
1230-1300 3.6 Geoprocessing Alex K
1300-1440 3.7 Workshop - Geoprocessing and Rainfall Eric
1440-1500 Course Wrap Up and Feedback Eric
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995042
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-QG325-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111510713
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HEC-RAS Training Sac. District Day 2-3, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
