    HEC-RAS Class -Sacramento Day1

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    HEC-RAS2025 Class - Sacramento

    Day 1

    0800-0830 Introductions and Agenda Alex K
    0830-0900 1.1 HEC-RAS 2025 Overview Alex S
    0900-0945 1.2 Introduction to the HEC-RAS 2025 Interface Alex K
    945-1045 1.3 Workshop - Navigating HEC-RAS 2025 Alex K
    1100-1200 1.4 Steps in Setting up a Model Eric
    1300-1400 1.5 Workshop - Importing Terrains , Mods, and Landcover Eric Adding Terrain, Mods, Land Cover, and n Values
    1400-1445 1.6 Managing a Project in the Interface: Focused views Alex K
    Interface Intro Pt 2.pdf
    1500-1520 1.7 Conceptual and Computational Meshes and Subgrid Bathymetry Alex S
    1535-1605 1.8 Editing and Data Handling Alex K
    1605-1700 1.9 Workshop - Building a Simple HEC-RAS 2025 Model Eric

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995039
    VIRIN: 260127-A-QG325-1010
    Filename: DOD_111510678
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEC-RAS Class -Sacramento Day1, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

