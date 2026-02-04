USS Theodore Roosevelt Indian Island Arrival

260202-N-IW711-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2026) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits through Puget Sound toward Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
