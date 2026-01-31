USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Jan. 23, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 14:00
|Location:
|US
