    USAF Aeromedical Operations 2025 B-Roll

    BELGIUM

    09.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    The 424th Air Base Squadron conducted a full-scale mass casualty evacuation drill at SHAPE Airfield, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise featured triage operations, live patients, and a C-130 Hercules running engines hot on the flight line. Firefighters, medics, and airfield crews trained alongside Ramstein-based aeromedical evacuation teams—giving support personnel a rare chance to see how their roles directly contribute to aircraft readiness and mission success. B-roll package includes Airmen prepping for exercise, treating casualties on ground, carrying casualties to C-130 and C-130 takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994728
    VIRIN: 250903-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506666
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SHAPE
    424th Air Base Squadron
    Aeromedical Operations
    Chìevres AB
    C-130

