The 424th Air Base Squadron conducted a full-scale mass casualty evacuation drill at SHAPE Airfield, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise featured triage operations, live patients, and a C-130 Hercules running engines hot on the flight line. Firefighters, medics, and airfield crews trained alongside Ramstein-based aeromedical evacuation teams—giving support personnel a rare chance to see how their roles directly contribute to aircraft readiness and mission success. B-roll package includes Airmen prepping for exercise, treating casualties on ground, carrying casualties to C-130 and C-130 takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994728
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506666
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Aeromedical Operations 2025 B-Roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.