USAF Aeromedical Operations 2025 B-Roll

The 424th Air Base Squadron conducted a full-scale mass casualty evacuation drill at SHAPE Airfield, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise featured triage operations, live patients, and a C-130 Hercules running engines hot on the flight line. Firefighters, medics, and airfield crews trained alongside Ramstein-based aeromedical evacuation teams—giving support personnel a rare chance to see how their roles directly contribute to aircraft readiness and mission success. B-roll package includes Airmen prepping for exercise, treating casualties on ground, carrying casualties to C-130 and C-130 takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)