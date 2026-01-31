U.S. Air Force Members from units across Europe participate in Exercise Heavy Rain at Chievres Air Base in Belgium, Nov. 20, 2025. Heavy Rain is a squadron-up exercise focused on observing, experiencing, and feeling the real-world impact of communication limitations, forcing participants to work through workflow disruptions, process jams, and complete communication denial. B-roll package includes Crates being moved, take off and landing and loading equipment into aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994726
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506604
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|BE
This work, Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 at Chievres AB B-roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
