    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 at Chievres AB B-roll

    BELGIUM

    11.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Members from units across Europe participate in Exercise Heavy Rain at Chievres Air Base in Belgium, Nov. 20, 2025. Heavy Rain is a squadron-up exercise focused on observing, experiencing, and feeling the real-world impact of communication limitations, forcing participants to work through workflow disruptions, process jams, and complete communication denial. B-roll package includes Crates being moved, take off and landing and loading equipment into aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994726
    VIRIN: 251120-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506604
    Length: 00:13:40
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 at Chievres AB B-roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belgium
    Benelux
    Chìevres AB
    AFN
    Heavy Rain 2025

