Exercise Heavy Rain 2025 at Chievres AB B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994726" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Members from units across Europe participate in Exercise Heavy Rain at Chievres Air Base in Belgium, Nov. 20, 2025. Heavy Rain is a squadron-up exercise focused on observing, experiencing, and feeling the real-world impact of communication limitations, forcing participants to work through workflow disruptions, process jams, and complete communication denial. B-roll package includes Crates being moved, take off and landing and loading equipment into aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)