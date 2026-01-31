2026 Olympic Streaming Program/Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994725" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Service members and Veterans will be able to watch more than 2300 hours of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. In OCONUS, access will be on-installation only- through a contracted Exchange Internet provider. And for authorization purposes – you’ll need an account on shopmyexchange.com. So get ready to watch ‒ 3,500 athletes ‒ from 93 countries ‒ competing for 195 medals. NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal.



NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal. This benefit provided to current U.S. Military service members and honorably discharged veterans by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with your local Cable, Satellite, dMVPD, and Telco providers. Visit shopmyexchange.com/winter-olympics for more details