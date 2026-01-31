US Service members and Veterans will be able to watch more than 2300 hours of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. In OCONUS, access will be on-installation only- through a contracted Exchange Internet provider. And for authorization purposes – you’ll need an account on shopmyexchange.com. So get ready to watch ‒ 3,500 athletes ‒ from 93 countries ‒ competing for 195 medals. NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal.
NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal. This benefit provided to current U.S. Military service members and honorably discharged veterans by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with your local Cable, Satellite, dMVPD, and Telco providers. Visit shopmyexchange.com/winter-olympics for more details
This work, 2026 Olympic Streaming Program/Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
