Army Transforms Acquisition Process to Enhance Ammunition Support for Warfighters

PICATINNY ARSENAL – The U.S. Army has established the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition (PAE AS&A) at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ under the command of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim. The move is a key part of broader Continuous Transformation efforts intended to increase efficiency and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter.

The new organization was activated at a ceremony held on January 20 at Picatinny Arsenal where several thousand team members from all involved organizations were introduced to the new command. The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, the Honorable Brent Ingraham, presided over the ceremony and spoke to the significance of the new organization as a key part of the Army’s Acquisition reform initiative.