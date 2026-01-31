U.S. EUCOM CSEL enlisted all call at SHAPE, HQ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994719" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, talks to military members during an enlisted all call at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2026. As a strategic headquarters, SHAPE members contribute to the deterrence of aggression and the preservation of peace, security and the territorial integrity of Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)