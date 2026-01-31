U.S. EUCOM CSEL enlisted all call at SHAPE, HQ

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, talks to military members during an enlisted all call at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2026. As a strategic headquarters, SHAPE members contribute to the deterrence of aggression and the preservation of peace, security and the territorial integrity of Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|01.20.2026
|02.02.2026 09:38
|Newscasts
|994719
|260121-F-PJ022-1001
|DOD_111506480
|00:01:00
|BE
|0
|0
