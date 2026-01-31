(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. EUCOM CSEL enlisted all call at SHAPE, HQ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    01.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, talks to military members during an enlisted all call at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2026. As a strategic headquarters, SHAPE members contribute to the deterrence of aggression and the preservation of peace, security and the territorial integrity of Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 994719
    VIRIN: 260121-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506480
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. EUCOM CSEL enlisted all call at SHAPE, HQ, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video