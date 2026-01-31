SHAPE BSG delivers base support services to SHAPE community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group integrates and delivers base support services to SHAPE and the entire SHAPE community to strengthen mission readiness and enable the highest quality of life possible for military, civilian, and family members. This video highlights different resources to get involved in the community through the BSG website and social media platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)