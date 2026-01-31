(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SHAPE BSG delivers base support services to SHAPE community

    BELGIUM

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group integrates and delivers base support services to SHAPE and the entire SHAPE community to strengthen mission readiness and enable the highest quality of life possible for military, civilian, and family members. This video highlights different resources to get involved in the community through the BSG website and social media platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 994715
    VIRIN: 260123-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506476
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BE

    This work, SHAPE BSG delivers base support services to SHAPE community, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHAPE
    Benelux
    SHAPE BSG
    SHAPE Base Support Group
    AFN
    base support services

