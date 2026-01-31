Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group integrates and delivers base support services to SHAPE and the entire SHAPE community to strengthen mission readiness and enable the highest quality of life possible for military, civilian, and family members. This video highlights different resources to get involved in the community through the BSG website and social media platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|994715
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506476
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE BSG delivers base support services to SHAPE community, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.