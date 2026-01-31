(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Benelux AER Campaign 2026

    BELGIUM

    01.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards

    AFN Benelux

    Rachel Pequeno, the Army Emergency Relief officer, speaks on the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2026. AER is a private, nonprofit organization that was created to help soldiers and their family members who experience financial emergencies and was established in 1942. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994712
    VIRIN: 260120-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506470
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benelux AER Campaign 2026, by SrA Christina Carter and SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    SHAPE
    Benelux
    AFN

