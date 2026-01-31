Benelux AER Campaign 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rachel Pequeno, the Army Emergency Relief officer, speaks on the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2026. AER is a private, nonprofit organization that was created to help soldiers and their family members who experience financial emergencies and was established in 1942. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)