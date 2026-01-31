VADM Scott Gray visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

260123-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 21, 2026) - Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a familiarization tour of the Navy’s most important naval installations in the Western Pacific, January 21, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 23:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994688
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506199
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
