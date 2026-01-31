Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 29

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on people. While tools facilitate, people drive innovation, decision-making, and mission accomplishment. Long-term success is achieved by prioritizing training, leadership, and care for personnel over mere investment in equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ayan Sheikh)