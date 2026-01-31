(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 29

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Video by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on people. While tools facilitate, people drive innovation, decision-making, and mission accomplishment. Long-term success is achieved by prioritizing training, leadership, and care for personnel over mere investment in equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:56
    Category: Package
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 29, by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, JTF-DC, DCSafe, Motivational Monday, people, National Guard

