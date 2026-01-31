(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers are postured to support partner agencies during Winter Storm Gianna in Clinton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, and Vehicle Recovery Team are ready to help partner agencies during Winter Storm Gianna in Clinton, South Carolina, on January 31, 2026. Their team, comprised of Pvt. 1st Class Cody Acker, Spc. Jeidy Rodriguez, Spc. Molly Mendez, and Sgt. Douglas Wood is one of 14 across the state working to keep South Carolinians safe and mobile as winter weather affects the area. The South Carolina Military Department remains dedicated to supporting partner agencies and local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994618
    VIRIN: 260131-A-FK515-5398
    Filename: DOD_111505260
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers are postured to support partner agencies during Winter Storm Gianna in Clinton, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Winter Storm 2026
    Winter Storm Gianna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video