U.S. Army Soldiers from the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, and Vehicle Recovery Team are ready to help partner agencies during Winter Storm Gianna in Clinton, South Carolina, on January 31, 2026. Their team, comprised of Pvt. 1st Class Cody Acker, Spc. Jeidy Rodriguez, Spc. Molly Mendez, and Sgt. Douglas Wood is one of 14 across the state working to keep South Carolinians safe and mobile as winter weather affects the area. The South Carolina Military Department remains dedicated to supporting partner agencies and local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans)
This work, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers are postured to support partner agencies during Winter Storm Gianna in Clinton, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
