Ready to take your DLA career beyond the desk? The Defense Logistics Agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence (PACE) Program prepares civilian employees to deploy alongside the military and deliver critical logistics support where it matters most. Gain hands-on experience, expand your skills, and directly support warfighter readiness around the world. Apply to PACE and be part of the mission. Here the stories of current and former PACE participants and how the program has helped them in their career. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Careers/PaCE/
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 17:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994546
|VIRIN:
|260130-O-LU733-9288
|Filename:
|DOD_111504559
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Be the Future of DLA (Robert Dicke), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.