    Be the Future of DLA (Latisha Hopkins)

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Ready to take your DLA career beyond the desk? The Defense Logistics Agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence (PACE) Program prepares civilian employees to deploy alongside the military and deliver critical logistics support where it matters most. Gain hands-on experience, expand your skills, and directly support warfighter readiness around the world. Apply to PACE and be part of the mission. Here the stories of current and former PACE participants and how the program has helped them in their career. For more information visit: www.dla.mil/Careers/PaCE/

