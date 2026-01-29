678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Responds to Winter Storm Gianna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina National Guard, conduct preventative checks and inspections on military vehicles, personal protective equipment, and sustainment items to ensure equipment readiness throughout Winter Storm Gianna operations in Eastover, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. Soldiers will stage Vehicle Recovery Teams across the state where they will assist with vehicle recovery operations in support of state agencies, ensuring the mobility and safety of South Carolinians. The South Carolina Military Department is committed to supporting our partner agencies and communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Turner Horton)