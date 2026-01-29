USAMU Builds Lethality During M7 Fielding with 25th Infantry Division

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct live-fire training with the M7 rifle during fielding at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit supports M7 fielding by reinforcing proven marksmanship fundamentals that enhance lethality and build confident, capable Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994476
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-LY216-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111503629
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
