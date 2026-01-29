(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAMU Builds Lethality During M7 Fielding with 25th Infantry Division

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct live-fire training with the M7 rifle during fielding at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit supports M7 fielding by reinforcing proven marksmanship fundamentals that enhance lethality and build confident, capable Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994476
    VIRIN: 260124-A-LY216-1007
    Filename: DOD_111503629
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    This work, USAMU Builds Lethality During M7 Fielding with 25th Infantry Division, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAMU Builds Lethality During M7 Fielding with 25th Infantry Division

    Schofield Barracks
    25th Infantry Division

