USAMU Builds Lethality During M7 Fielding with 25th Infantry Division

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin | A Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division engages targets with the M7 rifle during live-fire training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit supports M7 fielding by reinforcing proven marksmanship fundamentals that enhance lethality and build confident, capable Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin | A Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division engages targets with the M7 rifle...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division are training on the Army’s newest service rifle as part of the ongoing fielding of the M7, with instructors from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit providing hands-on support focused on marksmanship fundamentals.

USAMU instructors are working alongside Soldiers to reinforce proven shooting techniques that apply across weapon systems. While the M7 introduces new capabilities, instructors emphasized that effective marksmanship still depends on mastering the basics.

“We’re not here to reinvent the wheel,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Deal, team chief for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team. “The fundamentals of marksmanship don’t change, even when the weapon system does.”

Deal said the training focuses on consistency and efficiency behind the rifle, especially as Soldiers transition to a new platform.

“When Soldiers pick up a new weapon, it’s easy to focus on the equipment,” Deal said. “What we’re reinforcing is that grip, trigger control, and follow-through still matter. If you have solid fundamentals, the weapon becomes easier to run.”

According to Deal, the techniques taught by USAMU instructors are rooted in competition shooting, where performance is measured under pressure.

“Competition shooting forces you to balance speed and accuracy,” Deal said. “Those same principles translate directly to combat. You have to be accountable for every shot, and you have to be consistent.”

Throughout the fielding, instructors observed Soldiers adapting quickly as they applied those principles during live-fire training.

“We’ve seen Soldiers gain confidence fast once they trust the fundamentals,” Deal said. “When they understand what right looks like, their performance improves.”

Deal said the intent of the training is to give units tools they can continue to use long after the fielding event ends.

“Our goal is to leave units better than we found them,” Deal said. “If leaders and Soldiers walk away with a stronger foundation in marksmanship, that training continues long after we leave.”

Training like this supports the Army’s broader effort to increase lethality across the force by pairing modern equipment with disciplined marksmanship.