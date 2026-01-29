Special Operations Forces Core Activities

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) continues to enhance lethality and restore warrior ethos by executing hard, realistic training that meets the growing demands of an increasingly complex security environment on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2026. Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducts a wide array of activities that play a crucial role in meeting national and theater-level objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|01.07.2026
|01.30.2026 10:51
|Package
|994452
|260107-A-MC630-2886
|DOD_111503148
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
