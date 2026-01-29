(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Operations Forces Core Activities

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) continues to enhance lethality and restore warrior ethos by executing hard, realistic training that meets the growing demands of an increasingly complex security environment on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2026. Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducts a wide array of activities that play a crucial role in meeting national and theater-level objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994452
    VIRIN: 260107-A-MC630-2886
    Filename: DOD_111503148
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Special Forces Group

