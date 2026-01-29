Panther Avalanche 2026 - ULTRA By OVERLAND AI | 82nd ABN DIV [FLASHING LIGHTS]

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division operate the ULTRA during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The ULTRA is a fully autonomous, AI-driven tactical ground vehicle developed by Overland AI for the U.S. Army to operate in complex, GPS-denied environments. (U.S. Army video by Jadyn Merritt)
