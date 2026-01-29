Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment "Panthers," 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform sustained airborne training during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2026. Panthers conduct sustained airborne training prior to jumping to maintain proficiency in high-risk jump skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ra Hetep)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994447
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-IO787-6170
|Filename:
|DOD_111503091
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Panther Avalanche - PWE Prep, by PFC Ra Hetep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
