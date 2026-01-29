(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche - PWE Prep

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Pfc. Ra Hetep 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment "Panthers," 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform sustained airborne training during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2026. Panthers conduct sustained airborne training prior to jumping to maintain proficiency in high-risk jump skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ra Hetep)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994447
    VIRIN: 260127-A-IO787-6170
    Filename: DOD_111503091
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Panther Avalanche

