Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division operate drones during a Command Post Excersice at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The integration of drones into military operations provide real-time situational awareness, strategic reach, and operational flexibility, reshaping the dynamics of modern combat and defense strategies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994443
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-JA130-1786
|Filename:
|DOD_111503050
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Panther Avalanche: Drone Operation, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.