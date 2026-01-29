(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche: Drone Operation

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division operate drones during a Command Post Excersice at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The integration of drones into military operations provide real-time situational awareness, strategic reach, and operational flexibility, reshaping the dynamics of modern combat and defense strategies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994443
    VIRIN: 260129-A-JA130-1786
    Filename: DOD_111503050
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche: Drone Operation, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATW, Panther Avalanche, AA, Paratroopers, Drones, Operation, CPX

