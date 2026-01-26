Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. 1SG Funk DRE was designed to validate that a unit can deploy immediately, fight on arrival, and sustain itself as America’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 04:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994419
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-MJ406-8406
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111502761
|Length:
|00:16:13
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-504th PIR Paratroopers Conduct a Airborne Assault During Funk DRE, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.