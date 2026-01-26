2-504th PIR Paratroopers Conduct a Airborne Assault During Funk DRE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. 1SG Funk DRE was designed to validate that a unit can deploy immediately, fight on arrival, and sustain itself as America’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)