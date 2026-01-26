(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-504th PIR Paratroopers Conduct a Airborne Assault During Funk DRE

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. 1SG Funk DRE was designed to validate that a unit can deploy immediately, fight on arrival, and sustain itself as America’s Immediate Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 04:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994419
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MJ406-8406
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111502761
    Length: 00:16:13
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    AATW

