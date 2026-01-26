Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division walk the flightline to board a CC-130J before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. The CC-130J is the canadian forces equivalent of the U.S. C-130J Super Hercules, used for troop transport, airborne operations, cargo, medevac, and tactical airlift. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 03:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994415
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-QX649-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111502636
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, walk the flight line to board a CC-130J before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, North Carolina., by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
