Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, walk the flight line to board a CC-130J before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division walk the flightline to board a CC-130J before an airborne operation during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. The CC-130J is the canadian forces equivalent of the U.S. C-130J Super Hercules, used for troop transport, airborne operations, cargo, medevac, and tactical airlift. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)