    2-504 PIR Paratroopers Board C-17 Globemaster During FUNK DRE

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division enter a C-17 Globemaster in preparation for the Airborne Assault at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan 30, 2026. The 1SG Funk Deployment Readiness Exercise is a training exercise that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994414
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MJ406-9593
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111502606
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-504 PIR Paratroopers Board C-17 Globemaster During FUNK DRE, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

