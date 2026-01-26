2-504 PIR Paratroopers Board C-17 Globemaster During FUNK DRE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division enter a C-17 Globemaster in preparation for the Airborne Assault at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan 30, 2026. The 1SG Funk Deployment Readiness Exercise is a training exercise that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)