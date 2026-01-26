2-504 PIR Paratroopers Board C-17 Globemaster During FUNK DRE

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division enter a C-17 Globemaster in preparation for the Airborne Assault at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan 30, 2026. The 1SG Funk Deployment Readiness Exercise is a training exercise that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
