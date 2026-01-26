Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. DREs’ help validate that a unit can deploy immediately, fight on arrival, and sustain itself as America’s immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 03:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994398
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-QX649-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111502505
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina., by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
