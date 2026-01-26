(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. DREs’ help validate that a unit can deploy immediately, fight on arrival, and sustain itself as America’s immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994398
    VIRIN: 260129-A-QX649-1003
    Filename: DOD_111502505
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils”, conduct, period of darkness, airborne operations during a deployment readiness exercise (DRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina., by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2-505th Parachute Infantry Regiment
    White Devils
    AATW
    paratroopers
    82nd Airborne Division

