    90 FSS Airmen Cook Meals to Keep the Mission Moving

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Force Support Squadron Airmen prepare meals at F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s Chadwell Dining Facility, Wyoming, Jan. 28, 2026. The 90 FSS supports installation readiness by delivering personnel, logistics, and sustainment services critical to daily Minuteman III operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994355
    VIRIN: 260129-F-HE787-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501915
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

    TAGS

    DFAC
    USAF
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Force Support
    AFGSC
    USSTRATCOM

