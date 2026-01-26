DLA Delivers Readiness (emblem)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Readiness doesn’t happen by chance.

Every mission depends on logistics professionals working behind the scenes to deliver what the warfighter needs—wherever and whenever it’s needed.

This is how DLA delivers readiness. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil