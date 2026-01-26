(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Readiness doesn’t happen by chance.
    Every mission depends on logistics professionals working behind the scenes to deliver what the warfighter needs—wherever and whenever it’s needed.
    This is how DLA delivers readiness. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994323
    VIRIN: 260129-O-LU733-5496
    PIN: 505956
    Filename: DOD_111501478
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

