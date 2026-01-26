Norfolk, Va. (December 23, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The series highlighted Nicholson's recent visits to ships, evolving priorities, and initiatives across Military Sealift Command. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994299
|VIRIN:
|260129-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501133
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea States Episode Two, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
