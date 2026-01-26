Sea States Episode Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norfolk, Va. (December 23, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, provides updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The series highlighted Nicholson's recent visits to ships, evolving priorities, and initiatives across Military Sealift Command. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)