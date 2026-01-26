(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panther Avalanche 2026 - Broll Package | 82nd ABN DIV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division begin setting up for the night time assault on Holland Drop Zone Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations, demonstrating the 82nd Airborne Division's capability as the United States Immediate Response Force. During Panther Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by SPC Jadyn Merritt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994295
    VIRIN: 260128-A-BD504-3531
    Filename: DOD_111501109
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche 2026 - Broll Package | 82nd ABN DIV, by SPC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panther Avalanche
    82nd Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video