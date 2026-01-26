Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division begin setting up for the night time assault on Holland Drop Zone Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche assesses the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations, demonstrating the 82nd Airborne Division's capability as the United States Immediate Response Force. During Panther Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by SPC Jadyn Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994295
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-BD504-3531
|Filename:
|DOD_111501109
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Panther Avalanche 2026 - Broll Package | 82nd ABN DIV, by SPC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
