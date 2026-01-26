(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a culminating exercise that tests Paratroopers on their lethality at night as the United States' Immediate Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra; archive footage courtesy of 82nd historical museum; music licensed)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994292
    VIRIN: 260128-A-AJ888-7549
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111501088
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne Operation
    Lethality
    Panther Avalanche
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Panthers

