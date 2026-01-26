3rd Brigade Combat Team assault an objective after a joint forcible entry during Panther Avalanche.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division assault an objective after a joint forcible entry during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panthers conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)