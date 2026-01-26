Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform a joint forcible entry at night during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panthers conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994284
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-QX649-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501045
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team perform a joint forcible entry during Panther Avalanche, by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.