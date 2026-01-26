(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Brigade Combat Team perform a joint forcible entry during Panther Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division perform a joint forcible entry at night during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panthers conduct joint forcible entry operations at night to ensure that they can seize airfields as the United States' immediate response force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994284
    VIRIN: 260128-A-QX649-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501045
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    AATW
    Paratroopers
    3rd BCT
    82nd Airborne Division

