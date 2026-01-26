Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to conduct airborne operations during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 3rd Brigade's capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, maintaining the Division's mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994260
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-UV759-3204
|Filename:
|DOD_111500884
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Panther Avalanche 2026 FMC, by SPC Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.