Panther Avalanche 2026 FMC

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to conduct airborne operations during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 3rd Brigade's capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, maintaining the Division's mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noe Cork)