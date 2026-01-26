(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche 2026 FMC

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Noe Cork 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to conduct airborne operations during Panther Avalanche on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026. Panther Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 3rd Brigade's capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, maintaining the Division's mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noe Cork)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994260
    VIRIN: 260128-A-UV759-3204
    Filename: DOD_111500884
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche 2026 FMC, by SPC Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3BCT
    82nd Aiborne Division
    Panther Avalanche
    paratroopers
    Airborne

