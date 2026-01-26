(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 35th LRS plans and integration office

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron plans and integration office (PIO) complete their daily duties at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. PIO synchronizes deployment planning, logistics coordination and readiness data across the wing, enabling informed decision-making and ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains postured to generate combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994239
    VIRIN: 260129-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111500504
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 35th LRS plans and integration office, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    Misawa AB
    35th LRS
    plans and integration
    Misawa Air Base
    desk work

